Listen to Wilkinson's Explosive First Single on His New Label, Sleepless Music

The massive "Frontline" charts a new course for a new era of Wilkinson.
After the explosive release of his collaborative album with Sub Focus, Portals, top-shelf UK drum & bass talent Wilkinson is back with a brand new single. Serving as the first release on his brand new imprint, Sleepless Music, "Frontline" is a massive follow-up to Portals and the "Sub Focus & Wilkinson vs. High Contrast" remix of the hit single "Freedom."

"Frontline" represents a return to Wilkinson's roots. Heavy and frantic bass pair with the relentless breakbeats to create an upfront dance-floor drum & bass anthem. A longtime dub making the rounds in DJ sets over the past year, "Frontline" has finally seen its release, and the impact is doubled due to its status as the maiden Sleepless Music offering.

Wilkinson's new record label endeavor sees the prolific producer on a mission to ensure that music always comes first for all of its artists. Sleepless Music has a commitment to its performers and musicians, whose identities will surely be revealed in the coming months. 

For now, check out Wilkinson's high-energy "Frontline," out now via Sleepless Music and available here

