Willaris. K Announces Bushfire Benefit Performance, Drops Remixes of "5 O'CLOCK"

Australian-born producer Willaris. K (real name Jack McAllister) dropped a synth-heavy track titled "5 O’CLOCK" via Astralwerks back in October of 2019 alongside the hauntingly beautiful "Past Light." Fast forward to January 2020 and the track, evocative of nights spent on an underground dance floor captivated by the seductively rolling beats and sirens, has been released once more - this time as a remix EP.

The three remixes featured - produced by TSHA, Ghost Culture and Juno Mamba - bring out an entirely different flavor from one another. Each fresh perspective is equally addictive, encouraging the listener to dip in and out of each version, over and over again, as if the single were insatiable.

The opening track from U.K. artist TSHA delivers a surprisingly Asian-inspired interpretation set against a tribal drum loop. This may seem like an unlikely translation, yet it breathes some refreshingly lighthearted energy into the track. Revived as a more contemporary, accessible club remix, the subtle hints at the original's underground sound remain intact throughout.

In another version, produced by U.K. artist Ghost Culture, we witness a distinctly acid bass line injected into the mix, whose tempo kicks up to an 124bpm. This is a welcomed addition.

Aussie producer Juno Mamba (signed to Melbourne label Soothsayer alongside McAllister) brings an ethereal edge to his remix of "5 O’CLOCK." Fans of the up-and-coming artist will be familiar with the dystopian soundscapes he effortlessly weaves into the remix of this track.

McAllister is set to play a sold-out benefit show on the evening of February 9th, 2020 at Seaworks, Melbourne, VIC alongside Running Touch, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Golden Features and many others. The Bushfire Appeal Day Party is being held to raise funds for various charities relating to the recent tragic bushfires that have torn through the Australian bushland over the past few months.

“It’s devastating to see the damage that has been done and the lack of urgency on prevention and climate change," McAllister commented. The ambient producer is waiving his performance fees and donating all merchandise proceeds from the upcoming sold-out Seaworks show.

“5 O’CLOCK Remixes” can now be streamed via Astralwerks across platforms here.

