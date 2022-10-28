Skip to main content
William Black and Cinema Kid Join Forces for Uplifting Track, "You're Not Alone"

William Black and Cinema Kid Join Forces for Uplifting Track, "You're Not Alone"

The EDM.com Class of 2021 star is back with an optimistic dance anthem.

Press/Snyder Brickell

The EDM.com Class of 2021 star is back with an optimistic dance anthem.

William Black has joined forces with Cinema Kid for a brand new single, “You’re Not Alone.”

Out now via Lowly, the track finds the two colliding to produce an uplifting indietronica anthem with a future bass twist. "You’re Not Alone" winds up a slow-burning melody before crescendoing into a blissed-out drop. It's yet another emotive banger from the EDM.com Class of 2021 star Black, whose signature sound design is as potent as ever.

Take a listen below.

"You’re Not Alone" follows last month’s collaboration with Said The Sky and SayWeCanFly, "On My Own." Black released his stunning sophomore album, Pieces, almost a year ago.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Fate Of Gnarnia (Article Image)
MUSIC RELEASES

Check Out PsoGnar's "Fate of Gnarnia" Album Trailer Made In Unreal Engine 5

Producer and vocalist PsoGnar has released a full-length fantasy concept album.

By EDM.com Staff
rl grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: RL Grime Calls On UFC Legend Bruce Buffer for Massive "Halloween XI: Dead Space" Mix

RL Grime sent Halloween season into full swing after debuting his annual mix at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

By Cameron Sunkel
david guetta morten
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse

"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.

By Cameron Sunkel

While Cinema Kid supported Black on his Pieces headlining tour and released an official remix of his track “Need You Now,” the new single marks the two artist's first collaborative release.

“Honestly William Black and I have worked on so many collabs in the past that have never seen the light of day because we were waiting for something that felt really special," Cinema Kid said in a statement. "This one definitely is the best thing we’ve made together and I’m so happy we’re finally putting it out."

You can stream “You’re Not Alone” here.

FOLLOW WILLIAM BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/itswilliamblack
Twitter: twitter.com/itswilliamblack
Instagram: instagram.com/williamblack
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tTBgfS

FOLLOW CINEMA KID:

Facebook: facebook.com/cinemakidmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/itscinemakid
Instagram: instagram.com/cinemakid/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3SHRQKV

Related

said the sky william black
MUSIC RELEASES

Said The Sky and William Black Tap SayWeCanFly for Rock-Infused Collab, "On My Own"

The track "represents finding the strength and trust to lean on somebody," according to Said The Sky.

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black's Uplifting Single "Deep End" Delivers a Personal Message of Empathy

"Deep End" is a reminder that no one is a burden to the people they love.

William Black With Stacks of Books in Library
MUSIC RELEASES

[INTERVIEW] William Black Shares Deeply Vulnerable Life Story In Debut "Pages" LP

The long-awaited debut album from William Black is out now on Trap Nation’s Lowly.

MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and RØRY Open Up About Addiction in “Drown The Sky”

The latest release off Trap Nation’s Lowly. is William Black and RØRY’s insightful take on sobriety.

William Black - Press Photo for Lowly Release (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black Returns to Lowly. With Captivating New Single "Back Together"

Lowly. artist William Black releases first single "Back Together" from forthcoming debut album

William Black Press 1
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black Explores the Depths of Vulnerability In Stunning Sophomore Album, "Pieces"

"Each song is about a different emotional memory I have."

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black Releases Acoustic Version of "Butterflies" with Fairlane and Dia Frampton

If you thought "Butterflies" couldn't get any more wholesome, think again.

William Black & Fairline - Banner Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Fairlane Deliver the Feels with “Butterflies" ft. Dia Frampton

William Black has returned to lowly for the first single following his debut 2019 album, Pages.