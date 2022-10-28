William Black and Cinema Kid Join Forces for Uplifting Track, "You're Not Alone"
William Black has joined forces with Cinema Kid for a brand new single, “You’re Not Alone.”
Out now via Lowly, the track finds the two colliding to produce an uplifting indietronica anthem with a future bass twist. "You’re Not Alone" winds up a slow-burning melody before crescendoing into a blissed-out drop. It's yet another emotive banger from the EDM.com Class of 2021 star Black, whose signature sound design is as potent as ever.

"You’re Not Alone" follows last month’s collaboration with Said The Sky and SayWeCanFly, "On My Own." Black released his stunning sophomore album, Pieces, almost a year ago.
While Cinema Kid supported Black on his Pieces headlining tour and released an official remix of his track “Need You Now,” the new single marks the two artist's first collaborative release.
“Honestly William Black and I have worked on so many collabs in the past that have never seen the light of day because we were waiting for something that felt really special," Cinema Kid said in a statement. "This one definitely is the best thing we’ve made together and I’m so happy we’re finally putting it out."
You can stream “You’re Not Alone” here.
