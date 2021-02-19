William Black's Uplifting Single "Deep End" Delivers a Personal Message of Empathy

William Black is starting the year off strong. Last week, he debuted a beautiful acoustic version of his hit single with Fairlane and Dia Frampton "Butterflies." Today, the EDM.com Class of 2021 artist has returned with his latest single "Deep End," out via Lowly.

William Black calls "Deep End" a track about "reaching out for help when depression takes hold." It's a reminder that no one is a burden to the people they love. Further, he explains that the new single "helps show other people that they are not alone either, no matter how dark it may seem."

"Deep End" does an excellent job at communicating its passionate message. Forgoing his typical dramatic, bass-centric moments, Black has instead opted for delicate synths and snappy percussion to help create an uplifting atmosphere. Megan Redmond's voice adds yet another layer of depth to the heartfelt track, making it a must listen to fans of Black and the electronic music community at large.

You can listen to "Deep End" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

