William Black and Fairlane Deliver the Feels with “Butterflies" ft. Dia Frampton

Following up on his debut album, Pages - released through The Nation's Lowly. imprint in 2019 - William Black's latest collaboration is yet another stunning work of art that showcases the best that this rapidly rising producer has to offer.

Pouring their souls into a heartfelt work of art, Black and fellow producer Fairlane deliver an incredible dose of emotive energy with their newest single, “Butterflies.” Out now via Lowly., the single features the moving vocals of the talented Dia Frampton and embodies the warm feelings of attraction and affection we experience when first falling in love.

Guitar melodies get the tune off to a perfect start and pair seamlessly with Frampton’s smooth vocals and touching lyrics. Spiraling upward into an explosion of intense passion, listeners are left in a cozy afterglow that makes us want to hit "replay" again and again.

With a combined count of over a quarter billion streams between the two producers, there is no doubt that “Butterflies” will be a hit among fans old and new. Be sure to keep up with this pair as they continue to work wonders.

Stream or Download William Black & Fairlane's "Butterflies" today.

