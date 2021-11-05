Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
William Black Explores the Depths of Vulnerability In Stunning Sophomore Album, "Pieces"
Publish date:

William Black Explores the Depths of Vulnerability In Stunning Sophomore Album, "Pieces"

"Each song is about a different emotional memory I have."
Author:

c/o Press

"Each song is about a different emotional memory I have."

Break out the tissues for PiecesWilliam Black's stunning sophomore album.

The electronic music wunderkind and EDM.com Class of 2021 artist has offered fans a 12-track tour de force, replete with euphoric production and the storytelling prowess of one of EDM's most promising songwriters.

Released today via Lowly, Pieces is a future bass lover's dream. The record features a bevy of the genre's most beloved producers and singer-songwriters, such as Nurko, Fairlane, HALIENE, Essenger, and RUNN.

"Remedy" is a surefire highlight in an album with many of them. Annie Schindel provides a killer topline, which moonlights as a captivating cry for help. The same can be said of "Haven" (with Dia Frampton), a melodic dubstep knockout that sheds light on the responsibility we have to offer loved ones a shoulder to lean on.

Recommended Articles

galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem

Galantis have crafted an interested change of pace that aims to get the dancefloor moving.

3 hours ago
WHIPPED CREAM
MUSIC RELEASES

WHIPPED CREAM Saves the World In "Light Of Mine" Music Video: Watch

WHIPPED CREAM's animated avatar emerges as a heroine in the post-apocalyptic thriller, as she engages on a quest to return light to a city of darkness.

4 hours ago
TNGHT
MUSIC RELEASES

TNGHT Return With Trippy New Single "Tums": Listen

Hudson Mohawke and Lunice gave the fans what they wanted on "Tums," a song that stays true to TNGHT's winning formula.

4 hours ago

Vulnerability is one of the album's central motifs, explored via aching lyricism and buoyant sound design. Tracks like "Broken" (with Fairlane) and "Only Reason" (with RØRY) are ideal examples of how Black blurs the line between soaring and somber. It's an elusive dichotomy that he has been able to execute time and again.

You can listen to Pieces in full below.

"Pieces is about putting together all the moments I’ve gone through, particularly considering the feelings attached to them," Black said in a statement. "Each song is about a different emotional memory I have. Together, all these parts make up who I am as a person. Writing this album has helped me learn a lot about myself and how I’ve come to this wonderfully surreal point in my life. Music has always helped me through moments of sadness and to celebrate moments of joy. Pieces is meant to do the same."

Listen to Pieces on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW WILLIAM BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/itswilliamblack
Twitter: twitter.com/itswilliamblack
Instagram: instagram.com/williamblack
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tTBgfS

Related

William Black & Fairline - Banner Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Fairlane Deliver the Feels with “Butterflies" ft. Dia Frampton

William Black has returned to lowly for the first single following his debut 2019 album, Pages.

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black Releases Acoustic Version of "Butterflies" with Fairlane and Dia Frampton

If you thought "Butterflies" couldn't get any more wholesome, think again.

William Black With Stacks of Books in Library
MUSIC RELEASES

[INTERVIEW] William Black Shares Deeply Vulnerable Life Story In Debut "Pages" LP

The long-awaited debut album from William Black is out now on Trap Nation’s Lowly.

William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black's Uplifting Single "Deep End" Delivers a Personal Message of Empathy

"Deep End" is a reminder that no one is a burden to the people they love.

MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and RØRY Open Up About Addiction in “Drown The Sky”

The latest release off Trap Nation’s Lowly. is William Black and RØRY’s insightful take on sobriety.

William Black - Press Photo for Lowly Release (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black Returns to Lowly. With Captivating New Single "Back Together"

Lowly. artist William Black releases first single "Back Together" from forthcoming debut album

William Black - Press Photo for Lowly Release (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

William Black and Micah Martin Get Emotional on Future Bass Record "Ruins" via Lowly.

William Black and Micah Martin collaborated on a soaring and highly emotive new future bass single "Ruins" for release on Trap Nation's Lowly. imprint.

illenium william black
NEWS

William Black Teases New Collab With ILLENIUM in the Works

In a moment of bromance, a new collaboration between two of the brightest minds in future bass has taken shape.