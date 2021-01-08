Win a Chance to Collaborate on a Track With Good Times Ahead

Win a Chance to Collaborate on a Track With Good Times Ahead

Submissions for the competition end on February 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Safaeian

To ring in the New Year, Good Times Ahead is looking to make one aspiring music producer's wishes come true. The duo is taking submissions from fans for an opportunity to collaborate with them on a single to be signed to their Good Times / Bad Times imprint. 

The rules for their contest are simple—any interested fans need to click on the link in their Twitter bio, pick up their "Ingredients" sample pack, create an original using said pack, and submit it to their Discord server before February 10th. Each submission must be over one minute long and under two-and-a-half minutes. Good Times Ahead is renowned for their effortless versatility when it comes to sound design, so those interested shouldn't worry too much about the genre they're submitting.

To get you one step closer to your first major collaboration, we've taken the liberty of clicking the link and following it to the sample pack, which you can purchase via Bandcamp here. Check out Good Times Ahead's tweet about the competition below. 

