Wolfgang Gartner Drops High Voltage Single "Electric Soul"

The fully-charged Wolfgang Gartner cranked up the voltage for his funky new single "Electric Soul." He states that the track is one of his favorites in a long time and it was premiered earlier in the month on Twitch. In addition to the single, Gartner released a visualizer video to accompany the new release.

Like the other famous Wolfgang before him (no, not the chef, the other one), the song opens up with some impressive piano. While in the 1700s that would be the end of it, this only serves as Gartner's introduction before distorted vocals lead into a precise yet high-powered beat. With funky vocals and a captivating groove, the end result is sure to spark movement from all of those who plug in.

Back in July, fans of Gartner celebrated the release of his latest EP, Tuscon, his first since 2018. Luckily for those who enjoy his new sounds, in a tweet dedicated to the release of "Electric Soul," he shared that more music is on the way.

"Electric Soul" by Wolfgang Gartner is out now. You can download or stream the supercharged single here.

