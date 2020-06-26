After a brief hiatus, Wolfgang Gartner is back to creating the electro house magic we've come to know and love. And he's stronger than ever.

Today he unveiled his new single "Supercars," which arrived via ALT:Vision. Gartner kicks off "Supercars" with a twangy guitar riff before introducing funky, vocoded vocals, which sound as if they were inspired by Daft Punk's Tron: Legacy score thanks in part to the track's title. Warm synths then serenade you into a funky bridge, which eventually culminates in a classic Wolfgang Gartner drop that crescendos with the gritty electro flair we've all been missing from the iconic producer.

"Supercars" is the first single off a forthcoming EP from Gartner, who took some time away from music to focus on his struggles with substance abuse. After a 30-day rehab stint his passion for music was reinvigorated, to the delight of his fans, who can look out for the EP's release in July 2020.

You can check out "Supercars" below and find it on your favorite streaming platform here.

FOLLOW WOLFGANG GARTNER:

Facebook: facebook.com/djwolfganggartner

Instagram: instagram.com/wolfganggartner

Twitter: twitter.com/wolfganggartner

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZjrkhA