Wolvero and Kittrix Will Get Your Body Moving With "Freak"

Dance like nobody is watching.
Sometimes people-watching can be just as much fun as the actual sets at a music festival. The energy around is contagious and people are feeling themselves. This is exactly what inspired Kittrix and Wolvero to write their latest single. Teaming up for the first time with a dynamite new track, Wolvero and Kittrix have started the year off with "Freak," a rolling tech house track coupled with a driving bassline and charming vocals.

After Kittrix initially harnessed the concept and scrawled the lyrics with a rough house beat back in 2019, the track was shelved. That is until San Francisco electronic music producer Wolvero entered the picture. He connected with Kittrix on Twitter a year later and soon the pair joined forces on the infectious "Freak" to make it come to fruition. 

"Freak" fits perfectly into Wolvero's energetic production style, as he helped take the beat and rework it with a bouncy, full-speed-ahead force. Kittrix's vocals seal the deal, creating a hook that will have you dancing all night long. Released via Uprise Music, the track is a sultry house bop with a seductive refrain that belongs on only the wild of dance floors. A highly anticipated collaboration, and the latest from the duo, "Freak" is guaranteed to be on repeat.

You can stream "Freak" below and across all platforms here

