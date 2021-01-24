Wooli Releases Full Park 'N Rave Set Featuring Unreleased Music

Wooli Releases Full Park 'N Rave Set Featuring Unreleased Music

In addition to the upload, he revealed that one of his previously teased IDs is actually a collaboration with Seven Lions.
Author:
Publish date:

Wooli

With in-person concerts on hold in most cities around the world, some promoters have opted to host drive-in shows. Earlier in the month, Wooli took the stage for one leg of Insomniac's Park 'N Rave concert series. In addition to the in-person performance, the event was livestreamed so fans could watch from the safety of their homes. Luckily for those who may have missed the original broadcast, Wooli's entire set has been uploaded to YouTube.

Included in the recording is the unreleased melodic bass hybrid that he teased on New Year's Day. While it was already known that AMIDY is featured on the track, Wooli tweeted that the ID is actually a collaboration with Seven Lions. This marks the second crossover between the two producers in the past month. Last week, the Rochester dubstep star shared a teaser of a new single he's set to release on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records.

You can listen to Wooli's complete set from Insomniac's January 15th, 2021 Park 'N Rave outing below. 

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG

