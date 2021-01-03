Wooli Smashes into 2021 With Teaser of Unreleased Melodic Bass Hybrid

Wooli Smashes into 2021 With Teaser of Unreleased Melodic Bass Hybrid

On Twitter, Wooli shared a generous sample of a melodic bass hybrid featuring vocals from AMIDY.
Author:
Publish date:

Wooli

Starting off the new year with a bang is bass music heavyweight Wooli. Wasting exactly no time in 2021, he recently shared a preview of an unreleased single on New Year's Day.

Similar to some of his fan-favorite tunes, the upcoming release showcases both his melodic and bone-breaking sound design. On Twitter, he shared a generous preview of the new song, showing off close to a minute of what's to come.

While the segment shared is primarily bass-driven, some vocals can be heard throughout. When asked in a reply to his original tweet, Wooli revealed that the vocalist featured on the upcoming track is AMIDY. Looking ahead to the return of festivals, the duo's tune has all the makings of a main stage dubstep anthem. Guided by the smooth vocals, fans experience a dreamlike melody before Wooli sends them into a state of unrelenting mayhem with some of his heaviest bass to date. 

At the time of writing, it's not yet known when Wooli and AMIDY's untitled collaboration will be released. 

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG

Related

Seven Lions, Excision, and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Reveals Collab with Excision and Wooli Coming This Week

Seven Lions recruited Excision and Wooli for one of the biggest bass music collaborations to date.

unnamed (2) (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Bass Music Heavyweights Unite On Excision and Wooli's "Evolution (The Remixes)"

Excision and Wooli assemble the bass music hive mind for an unrelenting remix offering.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Excision and Wooli's "Evolution" ft. Sam King Before it Drops [Premiere]

Cue up the title track from Excision and Wooli's EP three days before it drops.

Sullivan King and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King and Wooli Release Epic Collab "Don't Forget Me" on Monstercat

Sullivan King and Wooli joined forces to unleash a collaboration that will leave you in your feels and headbanging at the same time.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Wooli Debuts New Excision and HALIENE Collaboration at Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" Stream

During the second episode of the prehistoric-themed livestream, Wooli premiered the follow-up to his Excision collaboration "Evolution."

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Teams Up with Wooli and Trivecta on "Island" ft. Nevve

Seven Lions joins Wooli & Trivecta for a melodic dubstep journey.

Excision and Wooli
NEWS

Wooli Announces New Collab With Excision Is In the Works

Wooli announced the news on Twitter and sent fans into a tizzy.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Wooli Release Collaborative Evolution EP

Bass music fans rejoice.