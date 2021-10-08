Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen
Scott Stapp has formally been welcomed—with arms wide open—into the bass music community. Wooli and Trivecta have tapped the Creed frontman for an anthemic collaboration called "Light Up The Sky."
"Light Up The Sky" is a story of growth and how change comes from within. The triumphant feel of the tune helps convey this message as soaring melodies and explosive synths lead the charge. Stapp's distinct timbre adds to the commanding feel of the arrangement, helping cultivate an inspirational atmosphere.
In his first foray into electronic music, everything felt natural for Stapp.
"When I first heard the track, I instantly started recording melodies and lyrics. The piano, builds, crescendos, drops, and overall vibes just connected right away," Stapp said. "I wanted to give voice to the idea that releasing life’s inevitable sadness, fear, or regret is the first step to reclaiming the kind of intense joy and passion that this track explodes with."
Recommended Articles
Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen
We're willing to bet you didn't see this coming.
Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio
Check out a clip from a recent studio session between the dance music hitmakers.
Giveaway: Win a 3-Day Las Vegas VIP Experience at Élia Beach Club With deadmau5, Above & Beyond, More
One entrant will win the epic experience, which offers a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, two passes to EDC Week, and tons of VIP perks at Sin City's newest pool utopia.
The high-powered collab was first teased via Twitter earlier this week, where Wooli and Trivecta shared a video of the pair recording in the studio with Stapp back in May.
You can listen to "Light Up The Sky," which arrived by way of Seven Lions' Ophelia Records, on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW WOOLI:
Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG
FOLLOW TRIVECTA:
Facebook: facebook.com/trivectamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/trivectamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/trivectamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2SYbklh