October 8, 2021
Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen

c/o Press

Publish date:

Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen

We're willing to bet you didn't see this coming.
Author:

Scott Stapp has formally been welcomed—with arms wide open—into the bass music community. Wooli and Trivecta have tapped the Creed frontman for an anthemic collaboration called "Light Up The Sky."

"Light Up The Sky" is a story of growth and how change comes from within. The triumphant feel of the tune helps convey this message as soaring melodies and explosive synths lead the charge. Stapp's distinct timbre adds to the commanding feel of the arrangement, helping cultivate an inspirational atmosphere. 

In his first foray into electronic music, everything felt natural for Stapp.

"When I first heard the track, I instantly started recording melodies and lyrics. The piano, builds, crescendos, drops, and overall vibes just connected right away," Stapp said. "I wanted to give voice to the idea that releasing life’s inevitable sadness, fear, or regret is the first step to reclaiming the kind of intense joy and passion that this track explodes with."

Recommended Articles

wooli trivecta scott stapp creed
MUSIC RELEASES

Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen

We're willing to bet you didn't see this coming.

56 seconds ago
zedd disclosure
NEWS

Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Check out a clip from a recent studio session between the dance music hitmakers.

2 hours ago
Elia Interior Preblend-1
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win a 3-Day Las Vegas VIP Experience at Élia Beach Club With deadmau5, Above & Beyond, More

One entrant will win the epic experience, which offers a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, two passes to EDC Week, and tons of VIP perks at Sin City's newest pool utopia.

4 hours ago

The high-powered collab was first teased via Twitter earlier this week, where Wooli and Trivecta shared a video of the pair recording in the studio with Stapp back in May. 

You can listen to "Light Up The Sky," which arrived by way of Seven Lions' Ophelia Records, on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3izVKDG

FOLLOW TRIVECTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/trivectamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/trivectamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/trivectamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2SYbklh

Related

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Teams Up with Wooli and Trivecta on "Island" ft. Nevve

Seven Lions joins Wooli & Trivecta for a melodic dubstep journey.

Excision, Wooli, and Trivecta
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision, Wooli, Trivecta, and Julianne Hope Release Music Video for "Oxygen"

The video is fits "Oxygen" perfectly.

wooli trivecta scott stapp creed
NEWS

Wooli and Trivecta Are Releasing a Collab With Creed's Lead Singer

Multi-Platinum Creed frontman Scott Stapp will be featured on a song titled "Light Up The Sky."

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

f1c868b7-e665-49a9-9585-50342b3cc927
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy Unveil Diverse Remix Package for "Shadows"

Xavi, REAPER, and Maor Levi have all offered a unique take on the bass anthem.

Trivecta
INTERVIEWS

Trivecta Pioneers "Folk Bass" In His Debut EP [Interview]

Trivecta opens up about joining Ophelia Records and finally releasing his debut EP, "Everyday."

Protohype and Meredith Bull
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Protohype and Meredith Bull's Anthemic New Single "See The Light Again" [Premiere]

"See The Light Again" is a festival-ready anthem begging to be rinsed on the mainstage.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Wooli Release Collaborative Evolution EP

Bass music fans rejoice.