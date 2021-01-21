Watch the World Premiere of Silk City and Ellie Goulding's "New Love" Music Video

Things are moving fast. This past week, we learned that Diplo and Mark Ronson are bringing back their Grammy Award-winning collaborative musical project, Silk City. Soon after, they revealed that the mystery collaborator—who they had teased at the time of the announcement—was none other than Ellie Goulding.

The trio didn't make fans wait long for their new collaborative track. Before it hits streaming platforms tomorrow, January 22nd, the official music video is arriving a day early. Watch the world premiere of Silk City and Ellie Goulding's "New Love" below at 4PM PT (7PM ET).

FOLLOW SILK CITY:

Website: silk-city.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SilkCityMusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3smziUK

FOLLOW ELLIE GOULDING:

Website: elliegoulding.com

Facebook: facebook.com/elliegoulding

Twitter: twitter.com/elliegoulding

Spotify: spoti.fi/3qvpOEG