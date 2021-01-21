Watch the World Premiere of Silk City and Ellie Goulding's "New Love" Music Video

Watch the World Premiere of Silk City and Ellie Goulding's "New Love" Music Video

Welcome to the "New Love Club."
Author:
Publish date:

Ellie Goulding (via Twitter)

Things are moving fast. This past week, we learned that Diplo and Mark Ronson are bringing back their Grammy Award-winning collaborative musical project, Silk City. Soon after, they revealed that the mystery collaborator—who they had teased at the time of the announcement—was none other than Ellie Goulding.

The trio didn't make fans wait long for their new collaborative track. Before it hits streaming platforms tomorrow, January 22nd, the official music video is arriving a day early. Watch the world premiere of Silk City and Ellie Goulding's "New Love" below at 4PM PT (7PM ET). 

FOLLOW SILK CITY:

Website: silk-city.com
Facebook: facebook.com/SilkCityMusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3smziUK

FOLLOW ELLIE GOULDING:

Website: elliegoulding.com
Facebook: facebook.com/elliegoulding
Twitter: twitter.com/elliegoulding
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qvpOEG

Related

EsCis0FXIAIkx2K
NEWS

Ellie Goulding and Silk City Confirm New Single, Announce Release Date

A trifecta of contemporary music superstars are set to collide to mark the return of Diplo and Mark Ronson's Silk City.

silk city ellie goulding
NEWS

Ellie Goulding Teases Involvement in Return of Silk City

The famed British singer-songwriter shared a teaser video very similar to Diplo and Mark Ronson's recent reveal.

Mark-Ronson-Diplo
NEWS

Silk City Reveals Their New "Only Can Get Better" Video [Watch]

Silk City levels up with their epic new music video for the track "Only Can Get Better".

silk_city
NEWS

Diplo and Mark Ronson Announce Return of Silk City, Share Preview of Bubbly New Track

The Grammy Award-winning duo's last original release was 2018's global smash hit "Electricity" with Dua Lipa.

Silk-City
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo & Mark Ronson Go Disco With Silk City's Debut Single

The unlikely duo will have their debut live set in June

Mark-Ronson-Diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

Silk City Brings on Mapei for Their Latest Summer Jam “Feel About You” [Listen]

After their recent live debut at The Governors Ball, Diplo and Mark Ronson‘s collaborative project Silk City just released their second single featuring surreal vocals from Mapei.

mark-ronson-diplo
NEWS

Diplo and Mark Ronson's Silk City Debut Gave Us All the Feels

The Governors Ball introduced Silk City this weekend and it was amazing.

"Electricity" by Silk City ft. Dua Lipa (The Black Madonna Remix)
MUSIC RELEASES

"Electricity" by Silk City ft. Dua Lipa (The Black Madonna Remix)

The Black Madonna gives Silk City a Chicago Makeover