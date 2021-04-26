Wraith Teams Up with Airglo after Five Year Hiatus for the Tantalizing "Freak Show" with MC Dino

Stateside drum & bass grows stronger by the minute, and now Los Angeles-based producer Wraith has stepped back into the fold after a five year hiatus. The skilled producer's return release comes in the form of a whopping collaboration with fellow LA compatriots Airglo and MC Dino, entitled "Freak Show."

A dancefloor banger through and through, "Freak Show" layers MC Dino's hip-hop sentiments over panic-inducing breakdown sections as the tension builds. At the drop, it's all-out chaos as Airglo and Wraith's crushing reese basses and powerful drums pull no punches in the main section. Dino drops a fiery second verse at the halfway point, even further elevating the "Freak Show" even further as the track moves into its evolved second drop.

Wraith makes his return to the world of drum & bass with a resounding bang, and his collaboration with Airglo and MC Dino is sure to leave a searing mark on 2021's release schedule. "Freak Show" has already seen great support from the likes of 12th Planet, Reid Speed, Aphrodite, Doctor P, Evol Intent, and many more.

"Freak Show" is out now via Play Me Records and available here.

