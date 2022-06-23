Wreckno Drops Fiery Hip-House Track, "DELUSIONAL"
Does Wreckno have an "off" button?
The magnetic Class of 2022 star has been on a rampage as of late, performing at a slew of major festivals and releasing new music at a dizzying pace. Their latest comes in the form of "DELUSIONAL," an unapologetic hip-house track oozing with the signature swag of the surging queer rapper and producer.
"DELUSIONAL" will appear on Wreckno's upcoming EP The Fantasy, a four-track, Pride-themed project scheduled to release in full on June 29th. The song arrives ahead of a landmark performance at Electric Forest, the festival that inspired their career in music, according to a press release.
Check out the official lyric video for "DELUSIONAL," developed by Brooklyn-based 3D visual artist Sarah Banks, below.
Recommended Articles
Wreckno Drops Fiery Hip-House Track, "DELUSIONAL"
"DELUSIONAL" arrives ahead of a landmark performance at Electric Forest.
Enforcing Rights Just Got Much Easier for Copyright Owners
Rights-holders may be awarded damages by submitting an infringement notice with the Copyright Claims Board.
Listen to a Hyperactive Drum & Bass Mix From Shaq
DJ Diesel's mini-mix features originals and remixes from the likes of Nikademis, Macsen, Mylky and many more.
FOLLOW WRECKNO:
Facebook: facebook.com/wrecknosound
Twitter: twitter.com/wrekno
Instagram: instagram.com/wrekno
Spotify: spoti.fi/343gTkH