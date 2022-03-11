Drop It Low to Wreckno's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist Ahead of BUKU 2022 Performance

Wreckno knows how to start a party.

Ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at BUKU Music + Art Project, the blossoming DJ, producer and rapper has teamed up with EDM.com for an exclusive playlist showcasing what ravers can expect in his landmark performance at the beloved New Orleans festival. Wreckno also unveiled a brand new single called "DUMP TRUCC," a rowdy tune that sets the tone of his selections.

Out now under Zeds Dead's Deadbeats banner, "DUMP TRUCC" is thick and thumping. Wreckno's down-and-dirty élan is stronger than ever in the new single, a come-hither banger created in collaboration with renowned bass music producer ZEKE BEATS. His wonky production is not to be slept on, highlighted by car horn samples and a drop that runs roughshod with distorted 808s and quirky arpeggios.

An outspoken advocate of queer rights, the EDM.com Class of 2022 artist operates with a "no-fucks-given" attitude—and it's paying off. He's been on a rampage since the release of 2021's scintillating debut Pansy EP, releasing new music at a dizzying pace. That includes collabs with Wakaan's Liquid Stranger ("Holla") and Circus Records' Conrank ("Reddit"), among others.

"Big thanks to EDM.com for allowing me to select some of my favorite tracks from the artists playing this year's festival! This playlist ranges from rump-shaking, bussy thumpers to ethereal 'crying in the crowd' anthems," Wreckno said. "Can’t wait to do a little bit of both at this year's BUKU!"

Check out Wreckno's exclusive EDM.com playlist, with music from REZZ, Porter Robinson, Dom Dolla and more, below.

