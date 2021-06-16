Watch Wreckno's Unapologetic Music Video for Ferocious Single "Honey Drip" [Premiere]

Watch Wreckno's Unapologetic Music Video for Ferocious Single "Honey Drip" [Premiere]

"I’ve looked up to other queer rappers since I was 15, and to create my first video at 25 means the world to me."
Author:
Publish date:

Max Dashevsky

"I’ve looked up to other queer rappers since I was 15, and to create my first video at 25 means the world to me."

Rising rapper, DJ, and electronic music producer Wreckno has arrived with a new music video for his recent single "Honey Drip," and it's the perfect hype single for the summer of 2021. 

Wreckno's unapologetic artistry oozes with the flow and conviction reminiscent of the glam rappers of the early to mid-2000s. Where he sets himself apart, however, is through his skills in production, creating ferocious tunes that are equally wonky and trapped out.

"Honey Drip" is a full sonic journey, The official music video—premiered by EDM.com today—showcases Wreckno as he takes a seat at his rightful throne. Swathed in yellow hues, he raps in fierce fashion before the video flips, revealing it to be a surprise two-for-one.

Artwork for Wreckno's single "Honey Drip."

Artwork for Wreckno's single "Honey Drip."

Wreckno then introduces an unreleased track called "Hierogplyphs" off his forthcoming debut EP, Pansy. It's the psychedelic counterpart to its predecessor, depicting stunning artistic visuals that feel like a welcomed fever dream. The 6-track EP, which explores queer empowerment, self-love, and reclaiming identity, is set to arrive on June 23rd in celebration of Pride Month. 

"This music video is my teenage dream come true." Wreckno told EDM.com. "I’ve looked up to other queer rappers since I was 15, and to create my first video at 25 means the world to me. I hope that this video makes someone out there feel the way I did when I felt like I didn’t fit in. I’d watch videos from the artists that made me feel like I wasn’t such a freak—I hope this can be that for someone."

You can watch the "Honey Drip" video below and stream the track across all platforms here. Pre-save Pansy here

FOLLOW WRECKNO:

Facebook: facebook.com/wrecknosound
Twitter: twitter.com/wrekno
Instagram: instagram.com/wrekno
Spotify: spoti.fi/343gTkH

Related

VASSY Concrete Heart Music Video Pride Month
MUSIC RELEASES

Ahead of Pride Month, VASSY Releases "Concrete Heart" Music Video [Premiere]

Inspired by fearless love, the music video follows two hearts struggling to find that special someone.

nervo paris hilton tinie tempah
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Zany Music Video for NERVO, Tinie Tempah and Paris Hilton's Sex-Fueled Single, "Pickle" [Premiere]

The wild video is a fitting compliment to the quirky pop banger, which dropped on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's venerated Smash The House banner.

Animated GIF-downsized_large (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Saint Punk's Cinematic Music Video for New Single "Closer Tonight"

An appropriate thriller for haunting times.

AREA21
MUSIC RELEASES

AREA21 Returns With Angsty New Single "La La La": Watch the Music Video

This is the first single from Martin Garrix and Maejor's collaborative project since 2019.

rezz dove cameron
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch REZZ and Dove Cameron Share a Steamy Kiss in Spellbinding "Taste of You" Music Video

Cameron likened the neon-soaked audiovisual project to "the kind of nights I dreamt about when I was a kid as to how my job would look."

unnamed-3 copy 3
MUSIC RELEASES

Baauer, AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens Premiere Their New Summer Hit '3AM'' Music Video [Watch]

'3AM' is when the magic happens

Nu Strut
MUSIC RELEASES

Nu Strut and Wreckno Join Forces on Disco-Funk Banger, "Pornstache"

A certified blast from the past, oozing with confidence and summer swagger.

No_Place_Art
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Unveil Music Video For Single 'No Place' [Watch]

Truly, No Place I'd Rather Be Then Watching This