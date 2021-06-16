Watch Wreckno's Unapologetic Music Video for Ferocious Single "Honey Drip" [Premiere]

"I’ve looked up to other queer rappers since I was 15, and to create my first video at 25 means the world to me."

Rising rapper, DJ, and electronic music producer Wreckno has arrived with a new music video for his recent single "Honey Drip," and it's the perfect hype single for the summer of 2021.

Wreckno's unapologetic artistry oozes with the flow and conviction reminiscent of the glam rappers of the early to mid-2000s. Where he sets himself apart, however, is through his skills in production, creating ferocious tunes that are equally wonky and trapped out.

"Honey Drip" is a full sonic journey, The official music video—premiered by EDM.com today—showcases Wreckno as he takes a seat at his rightful throne. Swathed in yellow hues, he raps in fierce fashion before the video flips, revealing it to be a surprise two-for-one.

Artwork for Wreckno's single "Honey Drip."

Wreckno then introduces an unreleased track called "Hierogplyphs" off his forthcoming debut EP, Pansy. It's the psychedelic counterpart to its predecessor, depicting stunning artistic visuals that feel like a welcomed fever dream. The 6-track EP, which explores queer empowerment, self-love, and reclaiming identity, is set to arrive on June 23rd in celebration of Pride Month.

"This music video is my teenage dream come true." Wreckno told EDM.com. "I’ve looked up to other queer rappers since I was 15, and to create my first video at 25 means the world to me. I hope that this video makes someone out there feel the way I did when I felt like I didn’t fit in. I’d watch videos from the artists that made me feel like I wasn’t such a freak—I hope this can be that for someone."

You can watch the "Honey Drip" video below and stream the track across all platforms here. Pre-save Pansy here.

