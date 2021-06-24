Wreckno's Stunning Debut EP "PANSY" Has Arrived

Detroit-based queer rapper, producer, and DJ Wreckno has already made a name for himself with a slew of singles, like his mammoth GRiZ collaboration "Medusa," which served as the anthem for Pride Month 2020.

One year later, Wreckno's debut EP has arrived in celebration of Pride Month 2021, and even further solidifies the musician's status as one of electronic music's brightest rising stars.

PANSY wonderfully illustrates the essence of Wreckno in full—at times deep and pensive, but always unapologetic and overtly sexual. "Honey Drip" already debuted with a racy music video to emphasize the nature of what PANSY would entail, and the rest of the EP doesn't disappoint in that regard.

Track titles like "FREAKNIK" (with WHOM?) and "Fuck Me Cuz I'm Hot!" (with Chase Icon and Miss Tiddy) are enough to tell you what the EP is all about. The content of the tracks not only feature explicitly sexual overtones, but also emphasize messages of queer empowerment, self-love, and self-exploration.

"Run Away" (with Ruku) closes the EP on a deeper note, touching on themes of depression and introspection, while finely contrasting the energy behind more upbeat, in-your-face works like "Hieroglyphs" (with jordnmoody and Ujuu) and "A Little Bit (Hey Alexa)" (with HerShe).

With skillful production that includes clever nods to the booty bass sounds of the late 1990s and lyrical content to rival that of 2 Live Crew, PANSY is not only a showcase of Wreckno's ability as a musician, but also emblematic of the élan of the LBGTQ+ community.

Wreckno's debut EP PANSY is out now and can be found on streaming platforms here.

