Wreckno and Super Future Team Up With "Like A G6" Singer DEV for Defiant Single, "EVERYTHING"

Class of 2022 artist Wreckno has teamed up with "Like a G6" singer DEV and Super Future for "EVERYTHING," a pulverizing track that arrives by way of Four Loko Records.

"EVERYTHING" is defiant and genre-bending, interpolating deep bass, snappy percussion and swaggy flows. The music video takes place in an old industrial warehouse and features a classic DeLorean vehicle with the falcon wing doors.

The outspoken Wreckno is certainly no stranger to otherworldly sounds and powerful messaging. In 2021, he released his debut EP PANSY, which came one year after his gargantuan collaboration with GRiZ, "Medusa." That track, a breakthrough for Wreckno, served as a Pride Month anthem.

Wreckno's unapologetic, overtly sexual overtones are apparent throughout "EVERYTHING" and "Honey Drip." The latter video was heavily influenced by queer rappers over the past decade. Wreckno's hope is that his music is able to reach someone who doesn't quite fit in, and reaffirm that they're a badass in their own right.

"The ['Honey Drip'] music video is my teenage dream come true," Wreckno told EDM.com. "I’ve looked up to other queer rappers since I was 15, and to create my first video at 25 means the world to me. I hope that this video makes someone out there feel the way I did when I felt like I didn’t fit in. I’d watch videos from the artists that made me feel like I wasn’t such a freak—I hope this can be that for someone."

You can stream "EVERYTHING" here.

