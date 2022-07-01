Skip to main content
Wreckno Unleashes Pride-Inspired EP, "The Fantasy"

Wreckno Unleashes Pride-Inspired EP, "The Fantasy"

c/o Press

Fresh off his momentous Electric Forest debut, EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno has unveiled a new EP, The Fantasy

Just like Wreckno's persona, The Fantasy is unpredictable and magnetic, exploring the deeper reaches of the Michigan producer and rapper's distinct sound. It opens with the swaggy hip-house track "DELUSIONAL" before "Top Billin'," which harkens back to his bass music roots to those bassy roots, via a rumbling collab with Kizer.

The true highlight from The Fantasy comes in its final two songs, as Wreckno has tapped his brother 7UDO as well as their mother for assistance. "Strange Thoughts (Interlude)" beautifully brings listeners into the latter half of the EP with a gorgeous melody and uncharacteristically airy vocals from all three collaborators. The titular track is a brisk hyperpop ode, something entirely new to Wreckno's brand but admirably fitting.

Listen to The Fantasy on streaming platforms here.

