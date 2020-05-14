Take a Big Ole Bite of Diplo and Wuki's New Single "Chicken Wang"

If you're looking for a Thursday pick-me-up with some serious attitude, Wuki and Diplo have you covered with their latest single "Chicken Wang," featuring Snappy Jit.

Out today via HARD Recs, the track is just as ridiculous as it sounds and stays true to Wuki and Diplo's fun, energy-based rhythms. Think of it as the EDM ode to food, with messaging and a creative commitment to originality comparable to Kanye West's "Closed on Sunday."

The song is the first release off Wuki's upcoming album, which the recent HARD Recs signee will release through his new label. It dives deep into his booty-bass and electro roots with pounding drum samples, upbeat vocal cuts and a drop full of rave whistles and reverb. In typical Wuki and Diplo fashion, the two artists stayed true to their vision on this one and dove deep into their love for, well, chicken wangs. They managed to pair Diplo's classic trap sounds with twerk-ready bass, resulting in a new kind of club shaker.

“Chicken Wang is very dear to my heart. I love chicken and I love wangs," Wuki tells EDM.com in an exclusive quote. "I’m so stoked to kick off my album with this track. It’s silly, but in a way it really encapsulates my sound for this album.”

To kick off this release with a bang and a wang, Wuki is personally delivering free chicken wings to a few lucky fans through an online competition.

