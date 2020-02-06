Wuki and Nitti Gritti's Ro Sham Bo EP Gets Down and Dirty

Under the rallying cry of "Ro Sham Bo," EDM artists Nitti Gritti (real name Ricky Mears) and Wuki (real name Kris Barman) are certainly making their mark.

The pair teamed up this year to co-headline their Ro Sham Bo Tour, and have just released a collaborative four-track EP of the same name. It was released via their own Ro Sham Bo Records imprint through Insomniac Records.

Mears and Barman have quickly earned a reputation for comical tour antics and high-energy live shows, making sure to incorporate games of "rock, paper, scissors," for which "Ro Sham Bo" is a nickname, behind the decks. The Ro Sham Bo EP follows suit, kicking off with a 42-second skit titled "The Greatest EDM Intro" featuring Mears and Barman playfully riffing an EDM-themed campfire singalong complete with acoustic guitar.

Wuki and Nitti Gritti get down to business afterwards, going into three tracks of high-intensity electro house and dubstep. "Swet" features Barman's signature booty breaks, while "We Don't Stop" and "Ro Sham Bo" incorporate dirty drops bound to twist your bass face. Each track is innovative and exciting, using wonky bass lines, rave sirens, and intricate arrangements to keep it interesting. Mears and Barman show off their chops for blending genres and keeping things cohesive.

The pair are next headed to Houston, Texas on their tour, eventually concluding in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 27th. Wuki is fresh off his 2020 GRAMMY Awards nomination for Best Remixed Recording, earning a nod for his take on Miley Cyrus' single, "Mother's Daughter." Nitti Gritti has also been recognized for his hustle, winning a Latin GRAMMY Award in 2019 for his contributions to "200 Mph" by Bad Bunny, whose album won Best Urban Music Album.

