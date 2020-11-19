Wuki Taps Shaq for Blistering Trap and Hip-Hop Hybrid "SHUTUP"

Wuki Taps Shaq for Blistering Trap and Hip-Hop Hybrid "SHUTUP"

Shaquille O'Neal has once again dunked on the bass music scene with an assist from Wuki and Scrilla King.
Author:
Publish date:

The evolution of DJ Diesel just took another giant leap forward in the form of "SHUTUP," a blistering trap collaboration with Wuki.

Shaq, who told us that bass music "will continue to run through [his] veins" last month, has stayed true to his word with the release of "SHUTUP." The single, which features bars from rising rapper Scrilla King, blends elements of trap and dubstep with hip-hop for a festival-ready bass bomb. Between its three thunderous drops, Wuki and Shaq flex their sound design muscles with thick 808s, wobbly bass patches, and frenetic synths that run roughshod through the arrangement.

Check out the massive collaboration, which arrived by way of HARD Recs, below.

If you're wondering how Shaq entered the world of electronic music, look no further than our recent "Shaqtober" interview with the Basketball Hall of Famer here. In the meantime, here is a video of DJ Diesel spanking Wuki on stage during a pre-pandemic DJ set while Nitti Gritti hysterically laughs.

