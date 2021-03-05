Xavi Showcases Emotive Touch on Debut Album, "To The Endless Searing Skies"

Xavi's LP is the second album released on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint.
Since his early days producing in the electronic music space, Xavi has been lauded as one of the most exciting young talents in the industry. His sound is often compared to the likes of Madeon and Porter Robinson, as the St. Louis native's music mirrors similar emotive sound design. Today his debut album To The Endless Searing Skies has arrived via Seven LionsOphelia Records

To The Endless Searing Skies encapsulates every aspect of Xavi's sound, allowing the budding producer to be wholly himself through the entirety of the LP. "By getting to use my own voice on this, I've been able to say so much, not only through my words but also through my instrumentation," he said.

Through each of its 10 tracks, To The Endless Searing Skies actively draws on feelings of love and loneliness. Xavi is no stranger to sonic diversity, dabbling in weighty, bass-focused sound design as well as soaring melodic flavors. His digitized voice is one of the highlights on the album, as the intrepid aritsts sings on almost every track.

"In Vacui" is the apex of the album and effectively communicates Xavi's overall vision. The track opens slowly with a flux of ambient sounds, eventually leading to an emotive piano moment fused with Xavi's voice. Soon after, powerful waves of synths overwhelm the tune, creating the most powerful moment on the LP.

Xavi's growth has been apparent across every release thus far and To The Endless Searing Skies is no exception. If this album is any indication of what the future holds for this budding producer, fans have a lot to look forward to. 

Stream To The Endless Searing Skies below and find it on your go-to platform here.

