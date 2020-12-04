Xavi Shines on Pensive Single from Debut Album, "Neverless"

Xavi Shines on Pensive Single from Debut Album, "Neverless"

Xavi's album is set to be the second full-length LP released on Ophelia Records.
Author:
Publish date:

Xavi has been sensational since first releasing music in 2016, garnering support from the likes of Madeon, Porter Robinson, and San Holo in just a few short years. In 2020, the Missouri product has collaborated with Just a Gent and Akira Flay on "Miso & Memories" as well as released his solo single "The Cycle." Today he's delivered the first single from his debut album, The Endless Searing Skies, releasing via Seven LionsOphelia Records imprint.

"Neverless" is Xavi's most refined work yet. A slow, ambient intro carefully leads listeners into a barrage of distorted trills, blissful stabs, and expertly timed breaks. The second drop is a stark shift in energy, transforming the overall tranquility into an electronic playground of emotions. Though Xavi is carving his own path with his already distinct sound, fans of Robinson, Madeon, k?d, and Anamanaguchi will certainly find solace in his music. 

The Endless Searing Skies currently has no public release date. Keep your eyes peeled for news from the young producer, as his debut project is bound to be his most impressive work yet.

Listen to "Neverless" below.

FOLLOW XAVI:

Facebook: facebook.com/xavimakesmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/xavimakesmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/xavimakesmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3g5DeDC

Related

Duke Dumont 2020 Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Duke Dumont Shines On Debut Album "Duality"

The album includes a number of his previously released singles.

Jason Ross Performing At Music Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Unveils Stunning New Single With Dabin & Dylan Matthew [PREMIERE]

Seven Lions' Ophelia Records debuts "One That Got Away," the second single from Jason Ross' highly anticipated album release.

jason-ross-1000-faces-e1570249726210
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Releases Debut Album, 1000 Faces, via Ophelia Records

Jason Ross' debut project has arrived on Ophelia Records.

Black-and-white headshot of EDM DJ/producer Gryffin A.K.A. Dan Griffith.
MUSIC RELEASES

Gryffin Shares Lead Single from Debut Album, "Remember" ft. ZOHARA

At long last, a studio-length effort by Gryffin is on the way.

unnamed-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Crystal Skies Release “Never Change” and “Carbon” on Seven Lions' Label

Out now on Ophelia Records.

Dion Timmer in a Britney Speers shirt
MUSIC RELEASES

Dion Timmer Drops Debut Album, Enter Achroma

The album includes 10 brand new tracks from Dion Timmer.

Kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo Drops Debut Album, Above & Beyond Bless us with new Single, and Other Releases This Week

Catch up on the best releases of the week!

Trivecta
INTERVIEWS

Trivecta Pioneers "Folk Bass" In His Debut EP [Interview]

Trivecta opens up about joining Ophelia Records and finally releasing his debut EP, "Everyday."