Yaeji Drops Dreamy Electronic Ballad "When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter"

Aren't bonus tracks the best? As if artists didn't offer up enough of their heart and soul in an album or EP, sometimes they find themselves so inspired that they give fans even more.

Yaeji has done just that with "When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter," a new bonus track from her scintillating April 2020 WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 mixtape. Considering that project's beautifully experimental tendencies, the new addition—a hypnotic, slow-burning 100 BPM lo-fi tune—is a natural fit. It's a pensive ballad from the prodigious Korean-American electronic artist that only reinforces her status as one of the most trailblazing young producers in the dance music scene.

In addition to the release of "When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter," Yaeji also launched an interactive online video game called Woofa Joofa Juice Club. You can explore the game's virtual world here.

Listen to "When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter" below and stream the full WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 mixtape here.

