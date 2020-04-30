Yellow Claw Surprises Fans with New Single "After It All" Off the Arknights Soundtrack

Video games and electronic music go together like peanut butter and jelly. We've seen this partnership in action before, with Disciple hosting their Block Party Minecraft Festival, deadmau5 launching the Ghosts'n DJs game, and Skrillex creating the theme for Kingdom Hearts III.

Yellow Claw is now joining in on the fun by linking up with Chinese video game producer Yostar to produce an original soundtrack for the latest update of their Arknights mobile game called Heart Of Surging Flame. The track is called "After It All" and it comes as a surprise to fans after the Dutch duo recently dropped their new album Never Dies.

The single, which will be featured in the game during a special digital festival for the players, opens with a synthpop production equipped with a smooth vocoder that fits right into the style of anime. The Dutch duo switches up the tempo with one of their trademark bass-filled trap drops, which you can imagine will have the digital festival-goers going wild. In addition to Yellow Claw, the lineup features their contemporaries Bear Grillz and Quix, who also created original sounds for the popular game.

Arknights is the popular tower defense game, themed in the classic anime style and voiced by several Japanese voice actors and actresses. "After It All" will be featured in the studio's new special in-game event that instructs players to take a break from the mission, playing as doctors and operators fighting against a deadly infection, which is very on the nose for our current state of affairs. Gamers will be instructed to vacation in a place called Siesta, which is known for a music event called The Obsidian Festival. If you are looking for a fun escape from reality and love anime and Yellow Claw, this is the game for you.

Arknights is available now over on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To download and stream "After It All" by Yellow Claw, follow this link.

H/T: CULTR