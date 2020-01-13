Yellow Claw Announce New Album, Never Dies

Yellow Claw recently revealed that their next album is titled Never Dies and will be arriving at the end of the month. The Dutch duo announced the album on Twitter by sharing a picture of the its cover alongside the release date and title.

Never Dies will be the fourth studio album by Yellow Claw (real names Jim Aasgier and Nils Rondhuis) and the follow up to 2018's New Blood. Since then, they've released a handful of singles and an EP titled Danger Days. One notable addition to their library arrived in the form of a collaboration with Galantis, "We Can Get High," which came out last June.

In addition to the announcement tweet, the duo shared a pair of YouTube videos in support of the new album. The clips tell the stories of some of their biggest fans and how the Dutch artists' music made an impact on their lives.

Never Dies by Yellow Claw is set for release on January 31st. You can pre-save the duo's next album on Spotify here.

H/T: Your EDM

FOLLOW YELLOW CLAW:

Facebook: facebook.com/yellowclaw

Twitter: twitter.com/yellowclaw

Instagram: instagram.com/yellowclaw

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/yellowclaw