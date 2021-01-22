Punch Up Your Weekend With "Bassgod," Yellow Claw's Latest Barong Family Collab

Put down your coffee and turn up your speakers, because EDM mainstays Yellow Claw have found an unmatched solution for early mornings and midday slumps: "Bassgod," their latest single, with Ramengvrl and label-mates Sihk and Juyen Sebulba.

Released January 22nd via the duo's Barong Family imprint, "Bassgod" leaves no head un-bobbing and no blood un-pumping, thanks to its pounding bass and electrifying builds. With rave sirens, crashing percussion and soaring sound design, it'll have you singing your praises to the "holy bass god," as Ramengvrl raps, in no time.

"I've made a few tracks together with Sihk, but this one is totally different than what came before (2020's "The Emo Song"). Hopefully people will have fun with it as much as we did working on it!" Ramengvrl told EDM.com.

In addition to the single, the five artists also star in a Super Sentai-inspired music video featuring samurai swords, color-coded costumes and a massive monster. You might better relate the theme to Power Rangers, an Americanized version of the television show, which pulled much of its footage and plotlines from the Japanese original. Nostalgic and action-packed, it's a clear testament to each musician's Asian heritage and a subtle nod to the region's cultural influence on the American mainstream.

