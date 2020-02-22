Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba and RayRay Release "Supernoize"

Yellow Claw (real names Jim Taihuttu and Nils Rondhuis) have partnered with Juyen Sebulba and RayRay for their latest track, "Supernoize," via the former act's Barong Family imprint.

"Supernoize" is a wild ride front to back, starting off with a pounding bass line and infectious vocal sample. Things kick up as the song progresses, transforming into a bouncy hardstyle drop that fans of Taihuttu and Rondhuis will certainly enjoy. "Supernoize" also serves as the first track from the upcoming Barong Family album, Hard In Bangkok, that's set for release in late March. The collaborative album will feature works from some familiar faces, including Lil Texas, Nonsens, Rawtek and more.

Taihuttu and Ronhuis have continuously been at the forefront of dance music since the release of their hit track "DJ Turn It Up" in 2013. The Dutch duo kicked off 2020 by releasing their latest album, Never Dies.

