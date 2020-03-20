You Heard it Here First: yoitsCrash releases “Change of Heart”

yoitsCrash was the first artist to sign to Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, which speaks volumes in itself. After years of working behind the scenes, penning and collaborating with some of music’s biggest names — from Twista and Blueface to Juicy J and A$AP Ferg — the New England native is ready to debut himself under his new moniker.

Formerly known as Crash Land, it was in 2017 when he first exploded onto the scene with his self-titled single “Crash Land,” also the first release on Martin Garrix’s label. The song demanded attention as he combined witty wordplay with emotion and storytelling, over futuristic production.

Now, he releases “Change of Heart,” which he wrote as a result of the ongoing relationships in his life that continue to give him perspective. In an exclusive quote to EDM.com, yoitsCrash stated, “People, places, and vices included. I changed to fit in and lacked independence. Now that I’m comfortable and on a positive path, the relationships want to make amends...too late for that.”

Fans can also look forward to his forthcoming EP titled I Don’t Know What I’m Doing And Neither Do You, co-produced by BOT (formerly of producer duo Crookers).