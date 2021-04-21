YOOKiE Drop Wonky Trap Tune "Bubble Bass"

YOOKiE Drop Wonky Trap Tune "Bubble Bass"

YOOKiE's signature genre-bending sound is on full display in this trap banger.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o 4th Level Group

YOOKiE's signature genre-bending sound is on full display in this trap banger.

After teasing fans for nearly two years, bass music duo YOOKiE have finally dropped the curtain on one of their most hotly anticipated IDs.

The YOOKiE brothers have made a name for themselves with a mind-melting sound all their own, which is on full display in their latest trap banger, "Bubble Bass." Frothing with their signature quirky sound design, the track rumbles with granular bass, wacky droplet samples, and woozy vocals courtesy of YOOKiE.

Staying true to YOOKiE's genre-bending sonic flair, "Bubble Bass" is rife with ferocious production that foams at its arrangement's mouth. Their unique style is one of the reasons Excision tapped the duo to release the first-ever EP on his celebrated Subsidia Records imprint back in October 2020, when FISSiON hit streaming platforms. 

Check out "Bubble Bass" below.

Prior to its release, the menacing "Bubble Bass" had already received support from some of the biggest names in bass music, such as Excision, NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Subtronics, among others.

Watch Excision drop "Bubble Bass" at a pre-pandemic show below.

FOLLOW YOOKIE:

Facebook: facebook.com/yookiemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/yookiemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/yookiemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lVXQzY

Related

Black Tiger Sex Machine YOOKiE - Snakes
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine X YOOKiE Reunite For "Snakes"

BTSM x YOOKiE slither there way back together

Album_Art_High_res
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKIE & Jameston Thieves Throw Down 'Pop Rocks' Out Now [Listen]

Got a mouth full of 'pop rocks'

Black Tiger Sex Machine and YOOKiE
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Taps YOOKiE for New Collab, "Spiders"

"Spiders" is the third collaboration between BTSM and YOOKiE.

Nitti Gritti Cover Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Teams Up With Nitti Gritti on "Apocalypse"

YOOKiE are returning to Kannibalen Records with Nitti Gritti in tow to release a heavy single titled "Apocalypse."

Yookie
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Goes Nuclear On "FiSSiON," the First EP from Excision's Subsidia Records

YOOKiE turns a splash into a wave, taking Subsidia to the next level with their new EP.

RL Grime ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to RL Grime and ISOxo's New Haunting Trap Banger, "Stinger"

The massive collaboration dropped on RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

Flosstradamus Nonsens
MUSIC RELEASES

Flosstradamus and Nonsens Drop Ultra Records Trap Bomb "So Far"

"So Far" is a rip-roaring combinations of both artist's signature sounds.

A color photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petula) during a performance at Ultra China courtesy of Rukes.
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Drops Wonky Festival Trap Tune "Ham Sandwich"

Getter's music dry spell is over.