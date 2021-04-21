YOOKiE Drop Wonky Trap Tune "Bubble Bass"

After teasing fans for nearly two years, bass music duo YOOKiE have finally dropped the curtain on one of their most hotly anticipated IDs.

The YOOKiE brothers have made a name for themselves with a mind-melting sound all their own, which is on full display in their latest trap banger, "Bubble Bass." Frothing with their signature quirky sound design, the track rumbles with granular bass, wacky droplet samples, and woozy vocals courtesy of YOOKiE.

Staying true to YOOKiE's genre-bending sonic flair, "Bubble Bass" is rife with ferocious production that foams at its arrangement's mouth. Their unique style is one of the reasons Excision tapped the duo to release the first-ever EP on his celebrated Subsidia Records imprint back in October 2020, when FISSiON hit streaming platforms.

Check out "Bubble Bass" below.

Prior to its release, the menacing "Bubble Bass" had already received support from some of the biggest names in bass music, such as Excision, NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Subtronics, among others.

Watch Excision drop "Bubble Bass" at a pre-pandemic show below.

