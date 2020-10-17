YOOKiE Goes Nuclear On "FiSSiON," the First EP from Excision's Subsidia Records

The YOOKiE brothers have the honor of releasing the first EP signed to Excision's new label, Subsidia Records. After Subsidia made a gigantic splash in Excision-like fashion, releasing 118 tracks in a single day, they had to follow it up with something equally attention-grabbing. YOOKiE's FiSSiON EP is that something.

A mosh-worthy offering that transitions seamlessly from start to finish, FiSSiON is an unrelenting bass-fueled rush. The EP's lead single "NUCLEAR" transcends genres, morphing from hip-hop into frenetic dubstep in rapid-succession, setting the tone for an offering that wholly keeps listeners on their toes. The EP reaches a fever pitch on "SHEEP," a collaboration with Qoiet that intersects fierce metal vocals and glitched-out dubstep leads.

By the end of FiSSiON, the duo are fully self-aware of the monster they've created with "Not ANOTHER MOSH PiT SONG," which sees them joining forces with Code: Pandorum and Advm Stone to stir up the waters with a barking lead capable of sending a crowd into a frenzy.

YOOKiE's FiSSiON is the group's sophomore EP, arriving two years after their debut, BASSiC.

FOLLOW YOOKIE:

Facebook: facebook.com/yookiemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/yookiemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/yookiemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3lVXQzY