RUMPUS and Nicky Genesis' High-Energy Collab Sees a Trippy Cazztek Remix: Listen

Out now by way of Rock Bottom Records, Cazztek's "You Better" remix marks his debut on the LA-based label.

c/o RUMPUS

Earlier this year, Canadian multi-instrumentalist RUMPUS teamed up with Las Vegas-based talent Nicky Genesis to deliver a high-energy funk house tune. Now, three months later, Cazztek offers up a refreshing twist on the track.

Out today via Rock Bottom Records, the exuberant rework maintains the groovy topline and overall tone of the original, while infusing dancefloor-dominant sounds—a Cazztek signature. What stands out the most about this revamp of "You Better" is the drop. While RUMPUS and Genesis got the party started, so to speak, the reimagined version keeps the momentum going. 

Take a listen to the reworked track below.

Since his debut single in 2016 released under Club Sweat, RUMPUS has released songs via Insomniac, Hood Politics, Vibrancy and Westwood Recordings. The self-taught beatsmith has also performed at Shambhala, Burning Man, Bass Coast and Lightning in a Bottle, among other major festivals.

With a similar sonic style to RUMPUS and an underlying love for the funkier side of electronic dance music, Cazztek has collaborated with the likes of Neon Steve, DLMT, Dustycloud, KREAM and Damien N-Drix, to name a few. His music has been released by Insomniac Records, Thrive Music, Tchami's Confession, Armada Music and Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS, among several others. 

Nicky Genesis has been making waves herself, with releases on Night Bass, Sony Music and Pinnacle Collective. Genesis is also no stranger to the touring life, playing some of the hottest venues across North America, and most recently, debuting at Shambhala in July.

FOLLOW CAZZTEK:

Facebook: facebook.com/cazztek
Instagram: instagram.com/cazztek
Twitter: twitter.com/cazztek
Spotify: spoti.fi/3QCc0po

FOLLOW RUMPUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsrumpus
Instagram: instagram.com/itsrumpus
Twitter: twitter.com/itsrumpus
Spotify: spoti.fi/3A7o5Mz

FOLLOW NICKY GENESIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot
Instagram: instagram.com/nickygenesis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3c11bhT

