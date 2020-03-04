Youngblood Advances His Take on Designer Bass in "GLP"

Classifying himself as "boujee trap," rising act Youngblood is delivering on the aspirational aspects of riches in his latest single, "GLP." The track, which samples rapper Twista, takes its name from fashion houses Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada in a nod to the upward mobility of one's fortunes.

The song is relentless from start to finish. A metronomic tone sets the stage for the raucous, bass-infused climax. Throughout the verse, images of wealth and affluence conjure the mind as Twista flashes designer names and automobiles.

The trap record is being released under Canadian label Nightenjin, who have dubbed the Los Angeles-based producer's sound "designer bass." A mix of classic trap beats alongside newly crafted techniques, the unique take on the genre has garnered Youngblood a bourgeoning following.

Having established himself in the city of angels, Youngblood has graced the stage across multiple leading L.A. venues. His take on trap has been showcased at Avalon Hollywood, Exchange LA, and Sound Nightclub, among others.

"GLP" advances the producer's emergence in the scene. Having been influenced by fellow colleagues Baauer, RL Grime, and ATLiens, Youngblood's different take on the genre allows him to stand out in an already crowded field.

