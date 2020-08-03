Younjosh Releases Album Dedicated to All Things "2020"

This year has come with a lot of heartaches, and DJ/producer Younjosh is here to provide his take on all of them in his new album 2020. Throughout the record's nine tracks, he takes his listeners across multiple genres, including hardstyle, progressive house, trap, and big room, producing something for everyone. The Parisian-born, Atlanta-based artist is here to bring some levity to the world during a time when we need it most.

Over the years, Younjosh has frequented clubs around the world, traditionally known as a house music artist. With 2020, he's hoping to break free from those barriers, unleashing this multi-genre album. It all started when Kobe Bryant tragically passed away, setting in motion his passion to create something out of the box while he was still here to do so.

In a press release issued to announce the track, Younjosh shared his inspiration behind its production. "This is an album that I made especially for the year of 2020 from Kobe death to all the horrible things happening in the world (COVID, BLM, fires, killing, etc)," Younjosh said. "Hopefully this cd can bring a little peace and put a smile on everyone face as we going thru a lot since the beginning of this year..."

The diverse album features tracks that will make you happy, such as the feel-good anthem "Party" featuring J Young MDK, and ballads that are more introspective, like "824 (Breakaway)." "Go Hard or Go Home" is the perfect tune to release all your frustrations. Whatever your mood, Younjosh has you covered.

