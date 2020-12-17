Martin Garrix Drops Hypnotic Tech House Track "Alive" Under Ytram Moniker

A collaboration with Citadelle, “Alive” manages to be dark and danceable, yet emotive.
Martin Beck

At Tomorrowland 2017, Martin Garrix surprised fans all over the world when he announced his new deep and tech house alias, Ytram. Garrix's followers were anxiously awaiting his new sound until this year, when Ytram began steadily rolling out his new project via the Dutch superstar's own STMPD RCRDS banner.

His newest track "Alive" with Citadelle is a work of tech house art. The melodic and mesmerizing introduction feels like pure bliss and renewed hope. Bringing some techno spice, the drop is primal, dark, and dirty. Sinister synths dance over a thumping baseline, while groovy hi hats drive the beat. One of the most unique components is the orchestral string solo that makes an appearance in the breakdown, tugging on the heartstrings. “Alive” manages to be dark and danceable, yet emotive. 

This past July, Ytram unveiled his debut single “Make You Mine” with Bleu Clair before teaming up with English producer Elderbrook for “Fire.” In addition to working on his side projects, Garrix currently has a lot to be excited about. In a recent press release issued by Tomorrowland, the EDM superstar announced that he’s “going to play so much unreleased music” and that he will be “playing some different sounding stuff and new things” at Tomorrowland’s first-ever New Year’s Eve festival.

Ytram gives Garrix the freedom to explore a newer and more complex sound with each release. It’s a treat to experience Garrix’s depth and growth as an artist. You can check out "Alive" below.

