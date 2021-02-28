Yung Bae Teams Up With AWOLNATION for Future Funk Track “Disco Body Parts”

Future funk producer Yung Bae has teamed up with AWOLNATION for his newest single “Disco Body Parts.” Out via Sony Music’s Arista Records, the lively track reflects the rising star's colorful and vibrant persona.

Setting up an authentic disco ambience, the tune kicks off with an old vinyl filter. A thumping bassline, funky synths, and energetic claps make up the groovy house beat, while the unmistakable, stentorian vocals of AWOLNATION belt affectionate lyrics about falling in love, which happens to involve some “disco body parts.” The track is ecstatic and made for a dreamy disco dance-floor.

You can find "Disco Body Parts" on streaming platforms here and check out the track below.

"I've been listening to [AWOLNATION] since I was in high school, and to have him on a track is like a dream!" Yung Bae said in a statement. "He's done some amazing disco influenced stuff back in the day."

“I'd worked on this instrumental beforehand as a nod to the Nu-disco scene, and when we originally linked up, I sent him a massive folder of what I had been working on for the album and this one immediately stuck out," he added. "From there the track came together super quick, I think we wrapped in a day. He was a blast to work with."

After releasing his last album Bae 5 in 2019, the Yung Bae wasted no time hitting the road for a 20-city tour across the US. He also took to social media last year to tease an upcoming album, cryptically writing "album soon" and saying that the record may comprise a staggering 25 or 30 songs.

FOLLOW YUNG BAE:

Facebook: facebook.com/yungestbae

Twitter: twitter.com/yungbae

Instagram: instagram.com/yungbae

Spotify: spoti.fi/3pWDpUZ

FOLLOW AWOLNATION:

Facebook: facebook.com/AWOLNATION

Twitter: twitter.com/awolnation

Instagram: instagram.com/awolnation

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Mt7gGU