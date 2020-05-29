Wiz Khalifa and MAX Join Yung Bae's Future Funk Hit "Bad Boy"

Yung Bae's breakthrough hit "Bad Boy" just received a shot of adrenaline straight to the dome.

The original single, which featured Marchiafava and bbno$, went viral after its summer 2019 release, climbing to #1 on Spotify’s "Internet People" playlist and becoming a big hit on TikTok. Nearly a year later, Yung Bae has recruited Wiz Khalifa and MAX to join in on his future funk tour de force.

The 2020 version of "Bad Boy" bounces along to the same disco-inspired sound palette that helped the original soar to prominence while adding the renowned hip-hop flavors of none other than Wiz. The Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist infuses his signature flow into the tune, which has an innately kinetic rhythm that oozes the kaleidoscopic undertones of a retro disco house jam. Prominent singer-songwriter MAX, who is also one-half of future funk duo Party Pupils, magnifies the iridescence with his soulful vocals.

Check out the full track below and glide into the weekend with this velvety lockdown anthem.

