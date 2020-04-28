Yung Bae Releases Infectiously Funky Remix of "5PM" from Animal Crossing

Yung Bae breathes new life into the after-hours song "5PM," a cut from Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The original song, a laid-back tune that will have you relaxing with the close of business, received an energizing boost from Yung Bae. Leaning further into the funk elements of the original, Yung Bae's first release of 2020 beefs up the low end with a dance-worthy bassline and infectious filtered synths.

Stylistically, the remix feels aligned with the disco influences of Studio 54, which Yung Bae has cited as a creative influence. Judging from his new video, Yung Bae had no problem bringing the full cast of characters out to dance. He even got Tom Nook to bust a move in the process.

The storied video game franchise from Nintendo released its fifth installment, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just over a month ago for the Nintendo Switch system. The game has since set a record for most digital units of a game sold within a single month after over 5 million copies were purchased in the month of March.

FOLLOW YUNG BAE:

Facebook: facebook.com/yungestbae

Twitter: twitter.com/yungbae

Instagram: instagram.com/yungbae

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/yungestbae