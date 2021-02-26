YVNG JALAPEÑO Shares New Forward-Thinking Bass Track, “Losing Myself” With wilo wilde

The buzzing producer teamed up with Jauz’s Bite This! to release “Losing Myself.”
A massively talented producer out of Australia, YVNG JALAPEÑO has been making waves within the bass music scene over the past couple of years. His major breakthrough came a couple of years ago, after his viral edit of FISHER’s “Losing It” started being played out by numerous household names, resulting in a slew of exciting new opportunities seemingly overnight.

Fast-forward to 2021, and YVNG JALAPEÑO has collaborated with the likes of Just A Gent, Ian Munro, Dabow and more, as well as been enlisted to remix industry mainstays such as Alison Wonderland, QUIX, Zeds Dead and What So Not. 

Marking his first release of 2021, YVNG JALAPEÑO has now returned to Jauz’s Bite This! imprint to share “Losing Myself” with wilo wilde, the first single off his forthcoming EP on the label. Arguably one of YVNG JALAPEÑO’s most intricate and forward-thinking tracks to date, “Losing Myself” starts off with anthemic melodies and exciting atmospheres under wilo wilde’s heavenly vocal performance, before the drop explodes into chaos with the help of quirky plucks and groovy chords.

Check out “Losing Myself” below.

