ZíA Drops Heavy New Dubstep EP "Voices"

If you were in search of wobbles, look no further.
Author:
Publish date:

Rising dubstep artist ZíA has arrived with her highly anticipated debut EP Voices. She quickly caught the attention of fans while on the road with Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes for their "Up In Smoke" tour, and now she's ready to deliver her unrelenting sound in full form with these four tracks released via GRVDNCR

With Voices, you can hear her inspirations come to light after years of following Excision, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, and more. She throws down hard-hitting bass with playful melodies that will keep her listeners on their toes, never knowing where she's going to take the track next. If you were in search of wobbles, look no further. 

‘‘This past year has had so many ups and downs and I’ve felt so many different emotions while finishing up these four special tracks." ZíA explained in a press release. "'Illya the Spy' and 'Sadistic' are almost entirely inspired by some of my favorite films (cinema is my biggest passion besides music). Creating “Voices” and “Extricate” was a very therapeutic way of expressing the hardest things I’ve had to deal with in my life: anxiety and healing from the most toxic relationship from my past. I hope listeners feel empowered by these tracks.”

2018 was the year ZíA stepped behind the decks at Camp Bisco, and the rest was history. Since then, she's gone on to perform at Electric Forest, Lost Lands, Moonrise, Hard Summer, Okeechobee, and more. Most recently, she performed alongside Subtronics again for the "Pavement Rave" drive-in concert series.

You can stream her Voices EP across all platforms here

