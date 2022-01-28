Skip to main content
Zedd and Disclosure's Bubbly Collab Is a Conscious Reminder to Practice Self-Acceptance

Zedd and Disclosure's Bubbly Collab Is a Conscious Reminder to Practice Self-Acceptance

Zedd said the lyrics of "You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" are a "coping mechanism" for his bouts with anxiety.

Disclosure (via Twitter)

Zedd said the lyrics of "You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" are a "coping mechanism" for his bouts with anxiety.

A dream collab between Zedd and Disclosure has hit streaming platforms.

It's rare for artists of this caliber to collaborate on new music. And they've met the moment with "You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free," a bubbly dance anthem that moonlights as a morsel of sage advice.

Replete with lush production, the track beautifully bridges the gap between Zedd and Disclosure's signature approaches to sound design. It's poetry in motion and—thanks to its galvanizing vignette within—a conscious reminder to practice self-acceptance in the face of anxiety.

"Lyrically this song is my coping mechanism for dealing with anxiety," Zedd explained in a press release. "Sometimes you need to remember where you are instead of holding onto where you want to be. Whether you’re socially anxious, too drunk, or even loving life, I hope that you dance to this song and remember that you’re free!"

Recommended Articles

gareth emery
NEWS

Gareth Emery On the Scourge of TikTok: "Viral Today, Forgotten Tomorrow"

The dance music veteran took to social media to denounce the "hyper addictive" nature of TikTok.

2 minutes ago
243521922_3217885158439556_3019226993104238724_n
MUSIC RELEASES

MeSo Launches New Label, Drops Bass Music Compilation Stacked With Young Talent

JIYU's inaugural compilation is just a small taste of what the future of bass music has to offer.

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 12.22.37 PM
EVENTS

Exclusive: The Chainsmokers to Headline First-Ever NFT-Gated Art and Music Festival, Afterparty

The Kid LAROI will also headline the inaugural Afterparty festival, which will take place at Las Vegas' immersive AREA15 venue.

3 hours ago

Additional comments by Disclosure's Guy Lawrence paint a picture of harmonious chemistry with Zedd, who said their studio session was "incredibly collaborative, creative, inspiring and most importantly FUN," according to a press release.

"We have known [Zedd] for several years but never had the opportunity to get in the same room and make some noise together," gushed Guy, who said the song came together in just one day. "When the time came, he arrived with one of his analog synthesizers and started jamming on it. He pretty much came up with the whole bassline to the tune in one take playing it by hand which was blowing my mind—it inspired the vibe of the whole song."

"While I was tinkering with the drums, Howard [Lawrence, of Disclosure] was coming up with the lyrics and melodies," Guy continued. "We all kind of chimed in as to how it should flow, how the structure of this song should rise and fall based off of Anton‘s bassline and built the harmonies on top of that. It pretty much came together in a day as all of our favorite ones seem to do so."

You can stream "You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" here.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd
Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd
Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd
Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

FOLLOW DISCLOSURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/disclosureuk
Instagram: instagram.com/disclosure
Twitter: twitter.com/disclosure
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QwBc3q

Related

zedd disclosure
NEWS

Disclosure Announce Release Date of Collaboration With Zedd

On the heels of the U.K. duo's upcoming North American tour, "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" will see the light.

zedd disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Disclosure & Zedd, Kaskade and SLUMBERJACK [1/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from Chime, Party Favor, Kill The Noise and more.

zedd disclosure
NEWS

Zedd and Disclosure Are In the Studio

Check out a clip from a recent studio session between the dance music hitmakers.

Zedd Griff
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd and Griff Drop Bubbly Future Pop Jam "Inside Out"

The new single also comes with a branded merch bundle.

zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Zedd's Gripping Remix of Grabbitz's VALORANT Champions Anthem, "Die For You"

Zedd's electro house roots shine in his blood-pumping remix of Grabbitz's VALORANT Champions anthem.

london grammar
NEWS

Flume, Disclosure Collaborators London Grammar Wipe Instagram, Tease New Music

The trio's last official release was the Flume collaboration "Let You Know" back in summer 2019.

Disclosure
MUSIC RELEASES

Disclosure Drops First of Five New Songs This Week, "In My Arms"

The duo's first original track of the year will appear on a new EP, which they will unveil this week with the release of one song each day.

GettyImages-865099362 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Khalid Enlists The Help Of Disclosure On New Track "Talk"

The lead single from the Texas singer’s next album, out this April