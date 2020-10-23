Zedd and Griff Drop Bubbly Future Pop Jam "Inside Out" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
The new single also comes with a branded merch bundle.
Zedd is back with a new single, teaming up with blossoming UK pop singer Griff for "Inside Out."

Zedd has once again dipped into his pop arsenal to produce an earworm that was born for the radio. A bubbly future pop tune, "Inside Out" is reminiscent of Zedd's chart-topping single "The Middle," a collaboration with Maren Morris and Grey that served as a breakthrough pop crossover. The production follows the same vein, as Zedd beautifully processes Griff's vocals through a vocoder before uncorking a bouncy drop with breezy leads and lush synth work.

Listen to "Inside Out" below.

Fans of Zedd can also purchase special "Inside Out"-themed merch, which the Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer unveiled today. The collection includes branded t-shirts, posters, holographic sticker packs, and a limited edition reversible 3D sweatshirt.

Purchase your threads here and find the new single on all streaming platforms here.

