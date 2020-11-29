Zedd Launches "Inside Out" Minecraft Scavenger Hunt

Zedd is sending gamers through a slew of brain-twisting puzzles with the "Inside Out Scavenger Hunt," a series of challenges named after the producer's recent single.

Taking place in the far reaching fields of Minecraft, participants are competing to solve ten unique challenges, each giving them the chance to win a special prize provided by Logitech, Elgato, Discord, and Mavix.

The scavenger hunt environment was concocted by DoodleChaos, a YouTube creator with experience in developing immersive Minecraft concepts. DoodleChaos was the mastermind behind Zedd's previous Minecraft-related endeavor, a rhythm game similar to Beat Saber, which was soundtracked to the producer's single "Funny."

DoodleChaos invested over 100 painstaking hours into building the puzzles, and at the time of launch, even he is uncertain as to how long it will take to ultimately solve them all. Players are on the hunt for prize codes and a series of letters (usually forming a word), which are linked with a series of numbers. Anyone who believes they've identified a prize code will need to be the first to tweet that code to Zedd in order to claim their prize.

At the end of DoodleChaos' recent video announcing the event, Zedd popped in to deliver fans a cryptic message in the form of a series of numbers, "233-12-259."

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd

Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd

Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd

Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2