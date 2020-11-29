Zedd Launches "Inside Out" Minecraft Scavenger Hunt

Zedd Launches "Inside Out" Minecraft Scavenger Hunt

Zedd is putting Internet sleuths to the test for a chance to win a number of prizes.
Author:
Publish date:

Zedd is sending gamers through a slew of brain-twisting puzzles with the "Inside Out Scavenger Hunt," a series of challenges named after the producer's recent single.

Taking place in the far reaching fields of Minecraft, participants are competing to solve ten unique challenges, each giving them the chance to win a special prize provided by Logitech, Elgato, Discord, and Mavix.

The scavenger hunt environment was concocted by DoodleChaos, a YouTube creator with experience in developing immersive Minecraft concepts. DoodleChaos was the mastermind behind Zedd's previous Minecraft-related endeavor, a rhythm game similar to Beat Saber, which was soundtracked to the producer's single "Funny." 

DoodleChaos invested over 100 painstaking hours into building the puzzles, and at the time of launch, even he is uncertain as to how long it will take to ultimately solve them all. Players are on the hunt for prize codes and a series of letters (usually forming a word), which are linked with a series of numbers. Anyone who believes they've identified a prize code will need to be the first to tweet that code to Zedd in order to claim their prize. 

At the end of DoodleChaos' recent video announcing the event, Zedd popped in to deliver fans a cryptic message in the form of a series of numbers, "233-12-259." 

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd
Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd
Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd
Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

Related

Zedd
EVENTS

Zedd to Join Muscular Dystrophy Association's "Fall Guys" Charity Tournament

Zedd tests his platformer skills for a chartitable cause.

Zedd Griff
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Zedd's Upcoming Single "Inside Out" With Blossoming UK Pop Singer Griff

It sounds like Zedd has another hit on his hands.

Zedd Griff
NEWS

Zedd and Griff Announce "Inside Out" Remix Contest

The prize? An official release on Interscope.

Zedd Griff
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd and Griff Drop Bubbly Future Pop Jam "Inside Out"

The new single also comes with a branded merch bundle.

A photo of German DJ/producer Zedd during a performance courtesy of RUKES.
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd and Katy Perry Drop Valentines Day Collaboration "365"

Zedd and Katy Perry dropped the perfect song for the moment.

Screen Shot 2020-07-27 at 11.12.23 AM
Lifestyle

Play Zedd's New Interactive Minecraft Rhythm Game, Courtesy of DoodleChaos

Zedd's passion for gaming has been manifested in this EDM and Minecraft crossover.

A color photo of German DJ/producer Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski) on the mic during a performance with spotlights in the background.
NEWS

Zedd Announces Headlining Debut at Red Rocks

Zedd on the Rocks is coming this summer.

Shaky Beats Festival Cover Photo - Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd Tests Out New Track during Avila Beach Golf Resort Performance

A new song from Zedd may be coming out soon.