Martin Garrix and Zedd Bring Unrelenting Main Stage Energy In Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Follow"

It's the track that's been over three years in the making.

Rukes

One of the most coveted dance music collaborations of the last three years has finally been released.

Zedd and Martin Garrix's "Follow" is a track that looks and feels like a callback to the early 2010's dance music boom. The two superstar producers have shared a close friendship for nearly a decade, and given the perceived synergies of their styles, this is a collaboration that fans of both artists have been dreaming of for years.

By 2019, the prospect of a Garrix and Zedd collaboration began to show real traction. Since that time, the two have been teasing evidence of their time in the studio while continuing to keep the track itself under wraps.

With "Follow," Zedd and Garrix live up to the sky-high expectations. While both have gone on to play an integral role in shaping the broader mainstream pop music landscape, the new collab takes us back to a prior era in their shared history.

With a tone-setting piano introduction, "Follow" rapidly escalates with a gnarling electro bassline hammering out the melody with main stage energy. The vastly instrumental track takes a breather in the bridge with a captivating verse before launching once again with larger-than-life energy into its closing act, with soaring pitch-bending leads.

It'd be naive to label "Follow" as a departure from the stars' current trajectories in dominating the pop airwaves, but it's the welcome look back in time fans have been waiting for. Take a listen below and stream it here.

