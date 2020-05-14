Watch Zedd Drop Stunning Unreleased ID at Pre-Pandemic 2019 Show

As the sands of the live concert industry continue to seep through our fingertips with each passing day due to the impact of COVID-19, we find ourselves reminiscing on the pre-pandemic days of yesteryear. Those times were rosier—we just didn't know it yet.

That's why we're turning back the clock to Zedd's larger-than-life Orbit Tour of 2019, which featured a breathtaking custom stage that dropped jaws on its barnstorming journey around the concert circuit. On April 16th, 2019, Zedd touched down in Avila Beach, California for a typically riveting performance. The set consisted of a slew of his biggest vocal-driven hits, including "Stay," "Starving," and "I Want You to Know," in addition to a number of his biggest remixes, like his thumping electro house rework of The Black Eyed Peas' "The Time (Dirty Bit)" and his main-stage progressive twist on MAGIC!'s pop smash "Rude."

One of the highlights, however, came in the form of a never-before-heard ID, which is a rarity in Zedd's live sets. One fan in attendance who happened to record the track recently shared a clip via Reddit, and some believe it's a collaboration with Swedish young guns Osrin and NOTD. That wouldn't be surprising considering the drop's twangy bass plucks, which represent a signature, omnipresent production element of Osrin's music, and its melodic vocal chops, which appear prevalently in NOTD's catalog. You can watch Zedd drop the unreleased ID below.

As of the time of writing, Zedd hasn't acknowledged the song publicly or divulged any information, including its title, release date, or potential collaborators.

