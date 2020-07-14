Zeds Dead Announce Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4" Will Feature Three New Collaborations

Zeds Dead took to social media today to announce the impending release of the "Deluxe Edition" of the duo's massive "We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4" album.

Arriving via their own Deadbeats banner, of course, the project will span 16 tracks and feature "remixes from some of your favorite Deadbeats artists as well as a few new [Zeds Dead] collabs," according to an announcement made by the label. Zeds Dead also took to Facebook to share their own announcement and give fans something to salivate over, confirming that the album will boast 3 new original collaborations as well as 12 new remixes.

The original album featured a bevy of mammoth collaborations with the likes of Subtronics, Deathpact, Delta Heavy, Slushii, Dion Timmer, and Champagne Drip, among others. Following its release back in January 2020, Zeds Dead also teased its follow-up, saying, "[We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4] took shape very organically and what was once meant to be a sort of precursor to our album eventually transformed into an album of its own and we’re incredibly happy with how it turned out. That second Zeds Dead album is still coming though!”

As of the time of writing, Zeds Dead have not divulged any further information on the second album. However, fans can find solace in the forthcoming "Deluxe Edition" of "We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4," which is slated to release on July 24th, 2020. You can pre-save the record here and find Zeds Dead's announcement below.

