Zeds Dead Release Classic Remixes and Bootlegs on Audius, Promise Weekly Releases

Included in their throwback uploads are "Dark Side Dub," "The Twilight Zone," "1975," and more.

For well over a decade, Zeds Dead have been a mainstay in the bass music world. While they have tons of modern, high-profile releases under their belts, some fans enjoy looking back at the early days for a quick hit of nostalgia. Luckily for those who enjoy those flashbacks, a number of the Toronto duo's unofficially released bootlegs and classic remixes have been uploaded to Audius for all to enjoy.

Included in their first drop of classics is "The Twilight Zone," "Dark Side Dub," "1975," and "Journey of a Lifetime." With their production skills and the technology involved upgrading each year, it's interesting to look back at these singles and see how far they've come in their careers.

At the time of writing, Zeds Dead have uploaded sixteen tracks to their Audius account. While no specific dates or titles have been mentioned, the duo promises weekly releases, so fans should stay tuned for more music on a regular basis.

You can listen to Zeds Deads' classics on their Audius profile.

